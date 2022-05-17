‘American Idol’: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie Expected to Return for Season 6, ABC Boss Says

With the grand finale of “American Idol’s” 20th season set to air this Sunday (May 22nd), ABC is now confirming that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are expected to return for the revived show’s sixth season.

According to Deadline, not only did ABC renew “American Idol” for its sixth season on the network (21st season overall), ABC Entertainment President, Craig Erwich stated that he believed the judges will be making a return to the show’s panel.

“We expect the host to come back,” the ABC president also said about long-time “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest. Erwich noted that he thought the chemistry between all three of the judges was amazing. “We’re looking forward to having that same chemistry next year.”

“American Idol” first premiered on the Fox network in 2002. It originally aired on Fox until 2016. The singing competition was then moved to ABC. Perry, Bryan, and Richie have been judges since the show’s revival in 2018. Ryan Seacrest, who was the host of “American Idol” when the show was on Fox, also signed on to the ABC revival.

‘American Idol’ Judges Talk Arguments on the Panel

During a February 2022 interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie shared details about the arguments they have while on the panel.

While chatting with the late-night talk show host, Perry and Bryan spoke about the argument they had on the panel during the “American Idol” auditions. The duo argued about sending an aspiring pop singer to Hollywood after Bryan wrote “no” in his notes.

“Did [Perry] bully you into changing your vote?” Kimmel asked Bryan. The country singer replied, “Always.”

Perry then declared that she is always right while Richie stated, “And I go, ‘Luke, stand your ground.’”

Bryan also recalled how sometimes the “American Idol” auditions wouldn’t come out as strong as they hoped to be. That’s when he would write down his first reactions. “Then they can come roaring back,” the singer and songwriter shared.

Katy Perry also spoke to Billboard about the “American Idol” and the development of the music industry since the show first aired. “We live in a much different world in the music industry than we did when this thing started. So I think, really, this show is about mentorship and momentum. It’s the two M’s.”

Katy Perry further explained that contestants get mentorship where they get advice. “We’re literally trying to give you very specific, real advice for the real world out there that you can take and apply in real time and then use this whole launch as momentum to whatever you want to do.”