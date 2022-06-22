‘American Idol’: Kenedi Anderson Posts New Pic Shortly After Addressing Her Abrupt Exit From Show

Former American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson is puckering up in her latest picture from Instagram shortly after she talked about leaving. Anderson was on the popular ABC music show but ended up making an abrupt exit. We’ll chat a little bit about that in a minute. But check out this snap Anderson offered up at what looks like some roller skating action going down.

Recently, a fan happened to ask Anderson why she left the show. It was in response to another Instagram post. Anderson doubled down on her reasons for getting out of the competition. She said, “Ur so sweet thank you, but I had to do what’s best for me.” With 175,000 approximate followers on Instagram and a fan base over on TikTok, we don’t think she is going to be hurting for attention.

Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Kenedi Anderson Offered Up Song

Anderson did share a new song shortly after leaving. She shared the video on her TikTok account and says in there, “Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago.” Reportedly, this clip is no longer available. But she was seen singing, “I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached. Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

Meanwhile, show judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie were all effusive with their praise for Anderson. Richie would tell her, “You don’t understand: We can sit here all day long and sing songs. But we are looking for the next ‘thing’ in the music business. You have graced us because of your voice, your look, your sound, if that’s 17 years old, congratulations. You’ve answered all of our prayers.” Bryan said, “I truly believe that your musical journey for the rest of your life just started right here, right now.” Even Perry would admit that she felt “threatened” by Anderson’s voice and even her looks.

The one-time contestant did say that she left for “personal reasons.” As part of a statement Anderson would release, she said, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary.” The young songstress shared her appreciation for the show, judges, producers, contestants, and fans. “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.” What does the future hold for Kenedi Anderson? Who knows but she’s going to be working her way up the ladder of success.