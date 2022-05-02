‘American Idol’: Laine Hardy Performance Set to Air on Reunion Special Despite Arrest

Despite his recent arrest by the Lousiana State University Police Department, Laine Hardy’s performance will still air during an upcoming episode of “American Idol.”

As previously reported, Laine Hardy was arrested last week after the University’s police department issued a warrant for his arrest. The “American Idol” alum allegedly planted a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room after their breakup.

The case’s documents reveal that authorities were able to hear what sounds like Hardy’s voice on recording. The recordings that Hardy was able to listen in on included the conversations between his ex-girlfriend and her mother. He also was able to hear a conversation about the couple’s recent breakup.

According to Music Mayhem, representations from Laine Hardy and “American Idol” did confirm that Hardy’s performance alongside Laci Kaye Booth will appear in the reunion show. Along with Hardy and Booth, other “Idol” alums appearing in the show are Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, and Kris Allen.

Laine Hardy recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight host, Matt Cohen, about the “American Idol” reunion. “This is a huge milestone for [the show]. And being a part of their 20th year anniversary is going to go down in history as part of this show. So, it’s pretty cool to be a part of it.”

The “American Idol” Reunion will feature a series of duets. This means former Idol winners and contestants are pairing up with a fellow Idol alum from their season. Former Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson are also making special appearances during the reunion as well.

Laine Hardy’s Attorney confirms that the ‘American Idol’ Winner is Fully Cooperating With Authorities

Music Mayhem also reveals that Laine Hardy’s attorney C. Frank Holthaus, confirms that the “American Idol” winner is fully cooperating with authorities. “I can confirm that Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest. And has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Lousiana State University Police Department on this Mann. Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy’s profession, we ask for privacy at this time.”

Prior to being booked on the charges, Laine Hardy addressed the situation on social media. “Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.”

Although the performance will still air on “American Idol,” Laine Hardy did cancel his appearance at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival. That performance took place on Friday (April 29th). Which is the same day that he surrendered to the police. He then went to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his booking. Fellow “American Idol” alum Hannah Everhard ended up replacing him at the Friday festival.