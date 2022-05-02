‘American Idol’ Narrows Season 20 Down to the Top 7: Here’s Who Made It

Season 20 of American Idol is quickly narrowing down the impressive competition, and after tonight’s episode, only the top 7 remain. Whose still in the long-running TV competition may surprise you.

After 10 hopefuls sang their hearts out, Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, Jay, HunterGirl, Nicolina, and Christian Guardino are the only contestants left standing.

Tonight’s episode brought the annual Disney night event to the stage. All the singers prepped their favorite princess, hero, or villain tune and gave their all to American viewers and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. And as a special treat, Derek Hough guest mentored for the night.

But by the show’s end, Lady K, Christian, Mike, and Emyrson ended up battling for the coveted save. And after some deliberation, the judges decided to keep Christian Guardino in the competition.

Christian’s ‘Perfect’ Performance Got Him a Spot in ‘American Idol’s’ Top 7

While American Idol fans didn’t think Christian deserved to be in the top 7, his rendition of Lion King’s Circle of Life left the judges nearly speechless.

After giving the song an even more soulful vibe, Bryan immediately chimed in to say that his performance was flawless.

“You nailed it,” he cheered. “You sang it perfectly.”

And after Bryan finished with his compliments, Perry agreed and added that the song was the 21-year-old’s “best performance yet,” which ended up being enough to win the one save of the night.

But every other eliminated singer also earned high marks from the season 20 judges.

Mike gained the respect of the judges by belting You’ll Be In My Heart. Luke Byran was impressed that the contestant was able to nail such a “tough” Tarzan original.

And Emyrson continued to stun with her strong vocals at only 16 years old. After singing Onward’s Carry Me With You, country crooner Bryan said he couldn’t believe how comfortable the teen was on the stage.

Lady K Walks Away After Hitting The Bottom Two Weeks in a Row

Lady K was the surprise elimination of the night. Last week, she also found herself in the bottom two. But Katy Perry saved her by saying that the Alabama native was constantly giving the audience “the glow-up.” And she stressed that Lady K was made for the stage. However, when she ended up on the chopping block again tonight, her reputation wasn’t enough to save her.

Still, her version of How Far I’ll Go came with high praise. Richie said that she looked like a true star while performing the Moana tune. He also added that he saw the singer go through an “unbelievable” transformation during her time with the show. And Bryan even mentioned how happy he was to have saved her from the previous week’s elimination.