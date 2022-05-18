‘American Idol’: Noah Thompson Returns to Hometown of Louisa, Kentucky for Epic Celebration Ahead of Season Finale

Prior to the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” Noah Thompson returned to his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky for an epic celebration.

According to a local news station, WSAZ, thousands of Noah Thompson’s supporters came out on Tuesday (May 17th) for a homecoming rally for the “American Idol” Top 3 contestant. During the event, Thompson was in complete shock about the number of people present.

“I ain’t got no words,” Noah Thompson declared. “You guys blow me away, and I am so grateful for everybody in this crowd.”

The homecoming rally took place at the Lawrence County High School football stadium. Noah Thompson was given a few awards. This includes a street sign in his honor, Noah Thompson Lane. Arthur Johnson, a friend and co-worker of Noah Thompson, also spoke to the Herald-Dispatch about noticing Thompson’s voice and recording a video that he sent to “American Idol.”

“I’m lost for words,” Johnson stated. “We didn’t expect any of this. I didn’t think we would ever get to this point.”

Noah Thompson Revealed He Didn’t Expect to Make ‘American Idol’ Season Finale At All

Hollywood Life reports that while speaking to reporters, Noah Thompson admitted that he didn’t expect to make the 20th season finale of “American Idol” at all. “I feel like there’s just no words for it. The way I feel about it, I would be in complete shock to be honest because I did not expect to make it this far whatsoever – at all – never in a million years, so I would be grateful.”

However, Thompson also stated that he would love to see either one of fellow “American Idol” Top 3 finalists Leah Marlene or HunterGirl win the season. “I would have loved to see Nicolina and Fritz [Hager] win. Honestly, I would have loved to see anybody win the show. I’m just really happy to be here.”

Although he made the Top 3 of the season, Thompson’s “American Idol” journey hasn’t been the easiest. After having COVID-19, Thompson managed to pull off some of his best performances. He even performed his rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” from his hotel room. Most recently, he performed Carrie Underwood’s hit “Working Man.”

Thompson spoke to Parade about performing in his hotel room. “I was the only contestant performing from his room. It was nerve-wracking because I didn’t think it would be enough considering everybody else was performing with a band and stuff, so that was really scary to me. I’m just grateful that it worked out, you know?”

After being announced as a Top 3 finalist, Thompson took to Instagram to celebrate the news. “Came into this competition scared out of my mind, it’s all so surreal.. I have no words man. You guys mean the absolute world to me, thank you for everything!!”