‘American Idol’ Champ Noah Thompson Reveals What’s Next for Him

American Idol winner Noah Thompson is already looking ahead to what will be next on his to-do list after taking the crown. Thompson beat out HunterGirl on the ABC show and the result did leave him a bit stunned. But the singer does have plans and will get busy taking them even more seriously. He talked about it all in an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Noah Thompson of ‘American Idol’ Has Writing Songs On His Mind

“This whole show has just been such a process,” he said. “I’m really just looking forward to just writing some songs, put some music out, and playing some shows. That’s what I’m looking forward to.” What was it like to hear that he’d beaten out HunterGirl? Ripa wanted to know. “I was kind of delirious,” he said. “I was all the things.”

Thompson talked about what he learned during the competition itself. “Just to take it all in,” he tells Rip and Seacrest, who also is the host of American Idol. “I was trying to get more comfortable with the crowd because you know how I was in the beginning how nerve-wracking all this was for me.” Thompson said that he’s taking every detail that he’s learned to “move forward.” We get more from Hollywood Life.

The Season 20 finale did take place on Sunday night. After the finale, Thompson spoke out through the magic of Instagram. He posted some pictures from the show itself and offered some comments on that championship moment. “I was in complete shock in this moment,” he writes on a photo where Seacrest announces his win. Thompson also writes that he’s still in shock and probably always will be. He thanks fans for giving him this opportunity as well as their votes. Thompson said he would not be here if it wasn’t for those fans.

Winner Says He Was ‘Just Kind Just Shocked’ In Interview

If you turned on your TV on Monday morning, then it might seem like Thompson was the talk of the morning shows. That’s a good observation because he definitely was on Good Morning America. “I was just kind of just shocked, you know?” he said. “Truthfully, I came into the competition not even thinking I would get a golden ticket, so to hear my name at the end, that was amazing.”

Seacrest took to social media and offered up his congratulations for Thompson’s victory. “Introducing the winner of the 20th season of ‘American Idol,'” Seacrest said. “Congrats, Noah Thompson. This is only the beginning!” Look for him to be making more noise in the world of music very, very soon.