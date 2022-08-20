‘American Idol’ Producers List Their Stunning California Winery for Massive Price

Two “American Idol” producers are selling their California Winery. The winery is listed at an expensive price.

Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick are two producers on the show. Along with producing the talent competition, the pair also have roots in the wine business. Their winery Villa San-Juliette, located near Paso Robles, is currently listed at $22 million. According to Realtor, “the luxury 160-acre estate includes two Tuscan-style residential villas, pool, a tasting room and state-of-the-art vineyards and winery facilities. There are also extensive lush lawns with dazzling views in every direction.”

They even have a Twitter account for the winery. The bio reads: “A picturesque wine destination located in the Paso Robles Estrella District. Embracing leisure, beauty, and craftsmanship, Villa San-Juliette aims to delight.”

According to a tweet, this is the first time the winery has been on the market. The tweet says: “Award-winning Villa San-Juliette (Paso Robles AVA)- first time ever on the market! Listed by Brianna Deutsch •DRE #01752007 & Paul Margolis •DRE #01915731 • Rodeo Realty – Beverly Hills 6385 Cross Canyons Rd, San Miguel | $22,000,000.”

The hashtag for the winery is filled with photos of people who have had weddings and other events there. It is unclear why the “American Idol” producers are selling it.

“American Idol” Winner Feels “Guilty” About Winning Show

Singer Noah Thompson, the season 20 winner of “American Idol,” recently spoke about how he felt about winning — and it isn’t quite how fans expected him to feel.

Thompson is a single father, and had went on the show right after graduating from high school. An interviewer asked him if he felt guilty about winning, and he said yes. He said that his runners-up, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene, had spent their whole lives preparing for the moment, while he didn’t have the same experience.

“I haven’t been out in Nashville playing shows…I’ve done some little things, but like with Hunter, Leah, all of them…you know, they’ve been playing shows their whole life doing these things, and I haven’t. I didn’t grow up playing shows,” he said.

Thompson made the audience and viewers at home fall in love with him throughout the course of the season. His most recent release was a cover of Rihanna’s “Stay,” and it has hit home for many people. He said: “I didn’t realize how it would be one of my biggest moments on the show doing that song. I guess nobody expects a kid with work boots and flannel to walk out and sing a Rihanna song.”

Although he hasn’t had much experience with performing, he is making fans of “American Idol” proud.