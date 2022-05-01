‘American Idol’: Randy Jackson Reveals Famous Contestants Show ‘Missed’ On

“American Idol” has turned out its fair share of superstar singers, but former judge Randy Jackson feels like fans missed out on some contestants.

We tend to remember the game changers and winners, like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Ruben Studdard. Other contestants have gone on to gain success even when they didn’t place first. Look at Adam Lambert, Daughtry, and Katharine McPhee.

But in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson shared how a few other contestants should’ve gained more recognition during their time on the show.

“I feel like we missed a little bit on Jennifer Hudson, even though she’s gone on to do well,” Jackson revealed. “I felt like we missed a bit on Tamyra Gray. Tamyra was such a great singer and such a great talent.”

Jennifer Hudson finished in seventh place during “American Idol” Season 3. Most fans were shocked to see her leave so soon, but that’s the nature of the show. It all comes down to America’s vote. She’s now gone on to produce three albums and starred in several hit films. Back in 2007, Hudson won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Dreamgirls.” Most recently, she starred as Aretha Franklin in the biopic “Respect.”

Tamyra Gray competed all the way back in Season 1, against powerhouse Kelly Clarkson. But since then, she’s made a name for herself on Broadway. Gray starred in “Rent,” “Bombay Dreams” in 2004, and “Once On This Island” in 2017. She’s also a talented songwriter, having c-wrote the song “I Believe,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Gray and Hudson, like several “American Idol” contestants, could’ve won the whole competition if the votes had fallen in their favor. The talent was there the whole time, as Randy Jackson explained.

“I always think there’s some that we miss on — I mean it’s tough, you’re not going to get them all. You only really need one per season,” Jackson shared.

Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul to Return for ‘American Idol’ Reunion

Original “American Idol” judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul will return for the 20th reunion of the televised singing show. Both judges starred on the show from 2002 to 2009. And now, they’ll return for the show’s May 2 episode to reunite with former contestants.

Some of the contestants appearing on tomorrow night’s show include Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, and Laci Kaye Booth.

Randy Jackson can’t wait for the upcoming “American Idol” reunion, calling it, “The greatest [show] ever of any kind to me.”

He added, “I mean, nothing like it before, nothing like it after. And there’s a bunch to try and copy and to duplicate and imitate, but yo, you never beat the OG.”

Don’t miss “American Idol” tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.