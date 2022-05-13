‘American Idol’ Renewed for 21st Overall Season

What started in 2002 with a baby-faced Ryan Seacrest, an iconic panel of judges, and a now-legendary musical artist in Kelly Clarkson is continuing beyond its 20th year. American Idol has officially been renewed for its sixth season on ABC and its 21st season overall.

With the season finale fast approaching on May 22, ABC has plenty of evidence to suggest the singing competition show will continue to be a ratings giant moving forward. In fact, the current Season 20 numbers are American Idol’s best in recent memory.

According to Deadline, ABC’s top-performing show is up roughly 15% from last season among the adult demographic. The move is being hailed as an extremely important one. The fate of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars awaits on the streaming platform Disney Plus. So American Idol will be ABC’s flagship unscripted series going forward.

Unfortunately, the future of the current judging panel remains a mystery. It is unclear whether or not Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will all return for Season 21.

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Is Fast Approaching an Epic Finale

Let’s not look too far ahead just yet. There’s unfinished business on the Season 20 American Idol stage.

The remaining contestants are as follows (in no particular order):

HunterGirl Noah Thompson Leah Marlene Fritz Hager Nicolina

The extremely talented singers put their fates in the hands of the voting audience. Though, they will have the benefit of former Idol superstar Carrie Underwood serving as a mentor.