‘American Idol’ Royalty Carrie Underwood Revealed as Mentor for Top 5

“American Idol” alum and country superstar Carrie Underwood returns to the singing competition as a mentor for this season’s Top 5.

“American Idol” has already boasted an impressive number and caliber of celebrity guest mentors this season. We’ve seen appearances from stars like Gabby Barrett, Derek Hough, will.i.am, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lee DeWyze, Lauren Alaina, Haley Reinhart, and Chayce Beckham.

Now, Carrie Underwood will join these mentors’ midst during the live “American Idol” episode on Sunday, May 15. It’s the second to last episode before the season finale (featuring the Final Four), which airs on Sunday, May 22.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced Underwood’s participation during last night’s show. He described the coming experience as a “once-in-a-lifetime mentor session.” And he’s likely not wrong. Underwood won this very competition back in 2005, going on to release nine studio albums, 34 singles, and three hits in the Top 10.

The official “American Idol” Twitter page also announced Carrie Underwood’s mentorship earlier. The caption on the show’s tweet read, “Well, here’s a dream come true! #AmericanIdol icon @carrieunderwood will mentor the Top 5, live from the home of her Las Vegas residency ‘REFLECTION’ at @resortsworldlv! Who better to help our hopefuls earn a place in the Grand Finale?”

Underwood herself then quote tweeted the announcement and wrote, “Can’t wait!”

We know that Underwood has to stay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future as she finishes up her residency. The country star has upcoming performances on May 13, 14, 15, 18, 20, and 21. So, it’s unclear if she’ll be working with the “American Idol” contestants remotely, or if the show will move to Las Vegas for the semifinal performances.

Either way, we can’t wait to hear what she thinks of this spectacular Top 5 group.

‘American Idol’ Alum Carrie Underwood Headlines the iHeart Country Festival in Austin

Earlier this weekend, “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood took a quick break from her Las Vegas residency to head down to Austin, Texas. There, she participated as one of the headliners in the iHeartCountry Festival.

Underwood joined the ranks of Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, and more at the festival. Afterward, she took to Twitter to post some spectacular photos taken from her performance in Austin.

“Had so much fun tonight in #Austin at the @iHeartCountry festival! What a lineup! Thanks for having us @iHeartRadio!!!” Underwood captioned the post earlier.

While you can’t see it from these photos, the back of Underwood’s jacket even promoted her newest album. It says “Denim & Rhinestones” on the back, and the album drops on June 10. Fitting that she would wear a denim and rhinestone jacket for the event, along with an awesome pair of matching tie-dye shorts.