‘American Idol’: Ryan Seacrest Reveals He Had to Change His Underwear During Live Finale After Wardrobe Malfunction

This Sunday’s American Idol finale was one for the history books. Three beloved contestants, HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Leah Marlene gave incredible performances to determine who among them would take the grand prize of $250,000 and a record deal with Hollywood Records.

In the end, Noah Thompson was the one to emerge victoriously, and all three contestants left in good spirits. Though they were unable to take home the prize, Leah Marlene and HunterGirl both expressed gratitude for the opportunity and congratulated their fellow competitor.

It was a memorable night for American Idol host Ryan Seacrest as well, though for a slightly different reason than winning a legendary singing competition. For Ryan, the Season 20 finale will be the night he always remembers as the night he wore another man’s underwear.

‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Recounts the NSFW Snafu

On Monday’s edition of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest recounted the hysterical evening. “Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot,” Seacrest joked. “There was just panic about it, and we changed it.”

Ryan Seacrest explained that he had no idea there was a problem until his stylist, Miles Siggins, alerted him of the issue during a commercial break. “The show starts live,” Seacrest explained. “And [we] go to a commercial and they go, ‘Uh…can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear.'”

Ryan Seacrest explained the need for new underwear came from his pants revealing a little too much to the live audience. “There was anatomy in the shot,” he said. And, unfortunately for Seacrest, his packing list for the day didn’t include an extra pair of underwear. “I said, ‘Miles, I didn’t bring any extra underwear,” the American Idol host recalled. “He says, ‘Don’t worry. I’ve got mine.'”

Hilariously, Ryan and the crew member then journeyed to an unoccupied corner of the backstage area and swapped underwear then and there. “We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner. And I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on!” Seacrest concluded to a burst of laughter from the audience.

The situation became even funnier when Seacrest realized his English stylist wore a different type of underwear than he’s used to. “He’s English,” Seacrest explained. “So he has shorter, tighter ones. They were tight, elastic underwear!”

Kelly Ripa Teases Ryan Seacrest About the Underwear Incident

All in all, Ryan Seacrest found the incident “a little embarrassing,” but he’s willing to do anything for his American Idol audience. “It was the first for me for a live show,” Seacrest added. “Anything for [American Idol]. It’s a family show. Thank you Miles!”

But, of course, as Ryan Seacrest’s Kelly and Ryan co-host and close friend, Kelly Ripa couldn’t let Ryan tell such a story without a little teasing. “No, no, no,” she responded. “Change the camera shot! Crotch up! I would have said, ‘You get that camera and put it from here up’. I’m not wearing Miles’ panties.”

Then, however, Kelly learned that the shot was a favorable angle for Ryan’s “anatomy” and changed her opinion entirely. “It was enhancing?” she teased. “Well, then I would have insisted they stay!”