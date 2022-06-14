‘American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest Suffers Unfortunate Mishap on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

On Monday (June 13th), “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest had a bit of a mishap while on his hit daytime talk show “LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.”

The Sun reports that during Monday’s episode of the show, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host Kelly Ripa was on the set having some fun with a few dogs. At one point, Seacrest struggled with one of the pups and sat on the ground to get the dog’s attention. However, it didn’t work out and the dog trainer on set ended up giving him another pup after the first one ran off stage.

But Ryan Seacrest was met with rejection when the second dog took off the stage as well. Ripa, noticing her co-host’s struggles while chatting with the trainer about teaching the dogs to listen and obey, stated, “I’m trying to stay focused. This dog is afraid of Ryan!”

Ripa then jokingly said to her co-host, “Ryan, What cologne did you wear today?”

Ryan Seacrest Admits Saying No to Things as He Juggles Busy Schedules

In a December 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Ryan Seacrest opened up about his multiple work schedules. He currently has gigs on “American Idol,” “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan,” and his iHeart radio show.

“I start thinking about blocking offer certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” Ryan Seacrest stated. He also said he wants to have kids but hasn’t gone down that path despite his age. “I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…. I want to be available and present.”

While speaking about his on-air health scare on the “American Idol” stage in 2021, Ryan Seacrest said he knew he needed to slow down. “I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn’t letting myself accept that. Now I do.”

Ryan Seacrest also admitted that to saying no to things is difficult for him. “When I say no to something, I feel guilt in terms of an obligation. In my 30s, I did not socialize as much as I wanted to. I missed Thanksgivings because I was going to do something that I thought would be beneficial for my career. I never was at Christmas.”

Ryan Seacrest goes on to add that he now looks at his scheduling for “major marquee” moments in his life and he just says “I can’t” or “No, let’s work around it.”

“And I never had the courage to be able to do that,” Seacrest noted. “So there was this ineptness to developing great friendships for awhile.”