‘American Idol’: Ryan Seacrest’s Wardrobe Malfunction on Season 20 Finale Goes Viral, See His Stylist’s Reaction

American Idol wrapped up its 20th season on May 22 and it wasn’t just the incredible performances that caught viewers’ attention … host Ryan Seacrest suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction that resulted in an underwear change.

The day following the finale, Seacrest detailed the NSFW snafu on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot,” Seacrest said. “There was just panic about it, and we changed it.”

Seacrest says his stylist, Miles Siggins, first noticed the issue. Like a good friend, Siggins let Seacrest know the deal during a commercial break. “The show starts live,” Seacrest said. “And [we] go to a commercial and they go, ‘Uh…can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear.’”

The Idol host learned that his underwear-pants combo was revealing a little more than he anticipated. However, the panic didn’t stop there. “There was anatomy in the shot,” he said. “I said, ‘Miles, I didn’t bring any extra underwear.”

Fortunately, Siggins came through in the clutch. “[Miles] says, ‘Don’t worry. I’ve got mine.’”

Seacrest added: “We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner. And I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on … He’s English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. They were tight, elastic underwear!”

After the story went viral, Siggins took to social media to post a funny reaction. He shared a snap of Seacrest with the caption: “So apparently I’ve been making a few headlines the last couple of days!”

After an exciting season, the finale came down to three contestants: Huntergirl, Marlene, and Noah Thompson. At the end of the night, Thompson was crowned champ.

Following the finale, Thompson hopped on social media to talk about the victory. “I was In complete shock in this moment,” he wrote. “And I still am and I probably always will be! Thank you all for giving me this opportunity, thank you for everyone who voted, thank you guys so much for everything!! I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you all so thank you guys so so much.”

Thompson also joined Live With Kelly and Ryan to talk about winning the singing competition show. The 19-year-old singer revealed what he has planned for his next move. “This whole show has just been such a process,” he told host Kelly Rippa. “I’m really just looking forward to just writing some songs, putting some music out, and playing some shows. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

