‘American Idol’ Season 20 Finalists Reunite at CMA Fest in Epic New Pic

An “American Idol” reunion took place at the incredible CMA Fest in Nashville this weekend. Fan favorites Huntergirl, Noah Thompson, and Leah Marlene all made appearances.

Those three were the Top 3 finalists from the most recent “American Idol” season. All three are undoubtedly talented, and while Thompson took home the title, all of them will have brilliant musical futures ahead of them. As evidenced by their presence at CMA Fest.

Marlene might not have gotten up on stage, but she did post the best photo of her and several other “Idol” alumni at the event. In the photo, we see her, Huntergirl, and Thompson from Season 20. Then there’s Chayce Beckham, winner of Season 19. Season 18 contestants Grace Leer and Dillon James also posed with the gang. A few other music industry reps also hung out with the group.

“So great to reunite with some of the idol fam yesterday!!!” Marlene captioned the photo. See the “American Idol” reunion for yourself below.

‘American Idol’ Stars Huntergirl and Noah Thompson Take the Stage Together

Litte did Huntergirl or Noah Thompson know that members of their “American Idol” family would invite them up on stage during CMA Fest. Chayce Beckham had the duo sing with him during his set on Friday.

Per Huntergirl’s Instagram, Beckham invited her up to sing “Can’t Do Without Me” together. Beckham sang the 2021 hit with Lindsay Ell originally, but he and Huntergirl absolutely nailed it. She wrote in her caption, “Huge thank you to @chaycebeckhammusic for letting me get up on stage and sing ‘Can’t Do Without Me’ with him! I had so much fun! You are the best. First CMA Fest has been INSANE!!!!”

That same day, Thompson posted a similar picture and video with Beckham on stage. Those two sang Beckham’s 2020 single “23” in front of a roaring crowd. Thompson captioned his post, “Thanks @chaycebeckhammusic for bringing @huntergirlmusic and I out for your show man! Singing 23 with you was a dream come true bro!”

But the “American Idol” stars didn’t just go up on stage with their fellow alumni. They also received exclusive invites from country singer Jimmie Allen to sing on his stage. And this time, they got to sing their own original songs.

“OH MY GOSH WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! I can’t believe I got to play on the Chevy Riverfront Stage at @cma fest. I am freaking out!!” Huntergirl wrote earlier on Thursday. “Huge thank you to @jimmieallen for inviting me on stage to sing ‘Red Bird.’ You are the best! I have dreamed of playing CMA Fest for forever.”

Likewise, Thompson took to his Instagram to share his disbelief about singing “One Day Tonight” at CMA Fest. “I can’t believe I just got to go on stage at @cma with @jimmieallen and his band. I’m feeling so blessed. Honestly, what is this life?”

Check out both Huntergirl and Thompson’s Instagram pages for more behind-the-scenes content.