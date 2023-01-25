‘American Idol’ Season 21 Premieres Next Month: Here’s When

American Idol’s 21st season is almost here, and now we are learning more about what we can expect when the popular reality TV singing competition series returns to the airwaves on February 19.

Now the popular competition series is sending us some fun updates, including a hilarious Luke Bryan moment in a recent Twitter post. In the post, the Shake It For Me Girl singer gives us all a little shake as he sits in the American Idol judge’s seat.

Shake it for us, @lukebryan… 😍

Idol’s back Feb. 19 on ABC!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bv7geGx5y5 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) January 25, 2023

“Shake it for us, @lukebryan…,” the American Idol Twitter post quips. The tweet’s caption continues to note “Idol’s back Feb. 19 on ABC!!”

American Idol Brings The Magic Of Vegas To Fans In Season 21 Teaser

Recently, the American Idol judges gave fans a sneak peek at the show’s 21st season making their arrival to Las Vegas with Idol host Ryan Seacrest. In the new promo, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie make their way through Sin City in their quest to find the latest winner of the popular competition series.

In the fun clip, Katy Perry walks past a golden neon sign with sparkles that practically scream Las Vegas. The sign reads “Sin City” as the singer and judge approaches. However, as Katy Perry makes her way past the sign the letters change and it reads “Sing City.”

Lionel Richie sits at a piano in the clip, running his fingers over the musical keys. All while Luke Bryan is popping the champagne and Ryan Seacrest tries his luck rolling a pair of dice. The group then hit up an American Idol slot machine. Golden tickets fall on the Idol judges after they pull the machine’s lever while Seacrest ponders “Who will win big and be the next American Idol?”

Ryan Seacrest Remains A Mainstay On The Hit Competition Series

In a separate promo, the American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan discuss the show’s longtime host, Ryan Seacrest. In the promo, the stars discuss Seacrest’s tenure on the series, hosting all 21 seasons of the show.

“This year marks Ryan Seacrest’s 21st season of American Idol,” Katy Perry declares. “21 seasons of making dreams come true.”

Lionel Richie also chimes in, rehashing Ryan Seacrest’s iconic Idol quote, “21 seasons of ‘this is American Idol,” he says. Bryan, however, is amazed by the TV personalities signature look. “21 seasons of great hair,” Bryan says. “What? He’s got a nice pompadour.”