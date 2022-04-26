‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant.

Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.

Several people were surprised by Ava’s elimination, considering music runs in her blood. The singer’s dad is none other than Chad Smith, the drummer for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. But the 20-year-old will have to explore her music career elsewhere, now that her “American Idol” journey is over.

Ava Maybee started to make headway in the competition after making it into the Top 14. The “American Idol” judges continuously praised her vocal and fashion style. But they were less impressed with her unusual arrangement of “Sign of the Times,” which Yahoo Entertainment reports was openly questioned by this week’s mentor, Gabby Barrett. Ava decided to stick with the arrangement, and it caused her performance to fall slightly flat for the first half.

Lionel Richie, one of the judges, said he could tell Ava was “thinking” at the beginning of the song. But “the second half was on fire,” Richie said. Katy Perry added that “the whole room was vibrating” during her performance. Perry also mentioned how Ava was becoming a household name outside of the show. Luke Bryan rounded off the judges’ critiques by saying, “You hit the big notes at the end, and some of those notes were the first time I’ve heard you dig in like that. Those were big, big moments, and that’s what the show is about.”

Who Advanced This Week on ‘American Idol?’

Many “American Idol” fans were sad to see Maybee, Marshall, and Miles go. And they were even more devastated when they learned that on Monday night, one more contestant would get the boot.

The Top 11 started off by performing in the Judges Song Contest. Each of the three judges picked a song they wanted each contestant to sing. The competitors chose one of the songs that they wanted to tackle and performed it live Monday night. The judge who had the most contestants sing their song would then be able to save one of the bottom two contestants once the votes came in.

Ironically, though, the Judges Song Contest ended in a tie. Four contestants picked Katy Perry’s songs, four picked Luke Bryan, and three picked Lionel Richie. So Perry and Bryan had to jointly agree on which contestant to save. The bottom two turned out to be Lady K and Tristen Gressett, and the judges chose to save Lady K.

The other competitors who advanced to the Top 10 include HunterGirl, Jay Copeland, Emyrson Flora, Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Mike Parker, and Nicolina.