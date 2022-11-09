‘American Idol’ Sets Premiere Date for Season 21

Get ready to sing your heart out… American Idol is back! The show announced its Season 21 premiere date on Monday via Instagram. “Starting Feb. 19, #AmericanIdol’s about to hit the jackpot on new talent,” the announcement began. “Let’s go, Season 21!! ” The Instagram post showed Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as well as the show’s longtime host Ryan Seacrest. The 21st season of American Idol will air on ABC on February 19, 2023.

The Idol judges and host reunited in Las Vegas to begin taping for the upcoming season in late September of 2022. Richie, Perry and Bryan made their way to Sin City to begin their hunt for the next American Idol. In a photo shared by ABC, Richie, Perry, Bryan, and Seacrest were seen gathered around a poker table as they began their search for Idol hopefuls.

The upcoming season has been in the works for some time now. ABC announced in July that Richie, Perry, and Bryan would return as judges, with Seacrest also returning to host. In August, American Idol auditions took place online via Zoom or in person at events across the United States. The deadline to audition for American Idol season 21 has now passed. The show has been running for a total of 21 seasons, six of which have been on ABC.

For three years in a row, Idol has ranked in the top spot for its two-hour time period among adults 18-49. Additionally, American Idol finished within the Top 3 out of all unscripted series this past season, according to Country Now.

Season one American Idol cast members recently reunited

American Idol recently had a debut season reunion during Kelly Clarkson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony. In September, twenty years after being crowned the winner of the reality singing competition’s inaugural season, Clarkson reunited with the original Idol judges for the ceremony. Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell were all smiles for their protege.

Kelly Clarkson’s star installation on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was delayed due to COVID last year. She is now the 2,733rd person to have a star, and it is located in front of Ovation Hollywood Shopping Center at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.

“This is where I won 20 years ago,” Clarkson said at the ceremony. “I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs, and even talk show hosts — a lot of people could do that, and I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance. There are dreams you didn’t know you had and they end up happening and you feel super blessed.” The Hollywood Walk of Fame shared a video of the ceremony on Youtube.