‘American Idol’s Simon Cowell To Join Jennifer Hudson’s Upcoming Talk Show

Eighteen years ago, Jennifer Hudson had a legendary run on American Idol, capturing the hearts of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, not to mention those of countless viewers all over the country, along the way. She received 7th place in the competition, but fans couldn’t get enough of her spellbinding voice and it wasn’t long before the incredible singer was a major star.

Today, Jennifer Hudson is known as one of the greatest American Idol performers in the history of the show. Since 2004, she’s won a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and was named one of Time‘s 100 most influential people in the world.

Now, Hudson is adding to her already impressive resume with her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiering Monday, September 12.

‘American Idol’ Judge Simon Cowell is Jennifer Hudson’s Dream Guest

Jennifer Hudson no doubt has a long list of potential guests for her show. In her own words, Hudson hopes to “bring people together,” by inviting both celebrities and everyday people to share their stories.

That said, there’s one person in particular who’s been at the top of her list since the very beginning. And that person is former American Idol judge Simon Cowell.

“I think it would be so interesting,” Hudson explained to KERA-TV back in August. “Idol was 18 years ago, so why not? I think people will be interested who’ve followed my journey for 20 years. See us sit down and see us have a conversation. I think that would be awesome to do.”

“And then it’s like, uh-huh! Now Simon, you’re sitting on my couch!” she continued. “So he’s on my wish list, among many others.”

Well, it appears Simon Cowell is still a Jennifer Hudson fan all these years later, because he agreed! Simon Cowell will be the very first guest on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

Jennifer Hudson’s Plans for Her New Talk Show

As Jennifer Hudson says, “everybody has a story,” a fact she hopes to illustrate on The Jennifer Hudson Show. And, in addition to welcoming guests like Simon Cowell, she also plans to share her own story with her fans.

“I hope my fans experience a good time,” she explained to People. “I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world before they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between,” she continued. “But as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.'”

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning,” Hudson explained, referencing her time on American Idol. “And I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”