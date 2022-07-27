‘American Idol’ Star Kenedi Anderson Has Fans Going Nuts Over Her Eye-Catching New Pics

American Idol star Kenedi Anderson took to Instagram to share a collection of photos. Fans are going nuts over these eye-catching new pics.

Anderson shared the collection of family photos, and fans and friends of the Season 20 singer quickly responded to the post in the comments.

“Beautiful! Miss you!” Leanne Barlow wrote. Another friend named Emyrson Flora wrote “I love you guys.”

Other fans showered the singer with praise. “The most beautiful girl,” one fan wrote. Another commented “ur gorg! where are ur shoes from??” A third user commented “ur so pretty i love ur voice!”

Some fans asked about Anderson’s upcoming music and when they could anticipate it.

“You need to be out there singing. You have a gift!!!” one wrote. Another asked, “Are you going to come out with a record or something?”

A third user agreed. They chimed in, asking, “Where’s the music the world is anticipating?”

However, after abruptly leaving the show, she did share a new song shortly after leaving.

Kenedi Anderson Shared New Song Recently

She posted the video on her TikTok account and says in there, “Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago.” Reportedly, this clip is no longer available. But she was seen singing, “I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached. Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

Meanwhile, show judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie all showered praise down on Anderson. Richie would tell her, “You don’t understand: We can sit here all day long and sing songs. But we are looking for the next ‘thing’ in the music business. You have graced us because of your voice, your look, your sound, if that’s 17 years old, congratulations. You’ve answered all of our prayers.” Luke Bryan said, “I truly believe that your musical journey for the rest of your life just started right here, right now.” Even the gorgeous Katy Perry admitted that she felt “threatened” by Anderson’s voice and her looks.

The one-time contestant did say that she left for “personal reasons.” As part of a statement Anderson would release, she said, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary.”

The singer shared her appreciation for the show, judges, producers, contestants, and fans. “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

While fans are still awaiting more music and news from Kenedi Anderson, one thing’s for sure: her career is just getting started.