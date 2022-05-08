‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina Celebrates Mother’s Day Sharing Song She Wrote About Her Mom

Lauren Alaina–who sang a Dolly Parton tribute to her late grandmother in early April–recently posted a song on Instagram for her mom on this Mother’s Day, and shared that it’s about calling her mom after a breakup. She posted the full, unreleased song, and since her most recent album, “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World,” doesn’t seem to include it, we’re hoping this means more music from the country star is on the way.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there!!” Alaina wrote on her post. “Figured it would be a pretty good CALL to share a song I wrote about mine. I wrote it after a breakup, and I called my momma. This songs RINGS true. I hope you love it.” Despite the phone call jokes in the caption, this is a heartfelt song about running to your mom when you have no one else to turn to, because mom will always be there for you.

The untitled song is a soulful piano tune that catalogs the breakup process; essentially, you know you’re ready to let go of a failed relationship when you finally call your mom and tell her everything. You try to hang on and pretend you’re fine, catching your friends up on the whole mess. But then, when you really need someone to talk to, your mom is the one you go to. For reassurance or advice, or just to vent. Lauren Alaina gives us a good reminder at the end of the song: “girl, call your mama.”

Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery Return to ‘American Idol’ Stage for Reunion Episode

“American Idol” has been on for 20 years now, and the reality series had its big reunion episode on Monday, May 2. Ruben Studdard and Jordin Sparks, who won in 2003 and 2007 respectively, sang “Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” by George Michael and Aretha Franklin. 2008 and 2009 winners David Cook and Kris Allen, who are actually touring together, came together to sing “Dreams” by The Cranberries.

Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery took the stage to end the night. McCreery was the 2011 winner, and Alaina the runner up, and they sang “When You Say Nothing At All” by Keith Whitley at the reunion.

In 2011, Alaina said of McCreery, “I love Scotty. I can’t imagine being unhappy. He is my best friend. I love him to death.” And McCreery still has high praise for Lauren Alaina–who shared behind-the-scenes photos from the event on Instagram–as well. He told Audacy recently, “It’s been fun over the years. We’re not talking every day. But it’s still that brotherly/sister relationship when we do see each other. We’re catching, hugging, asking how the families are.”

He also shared that she has never needed advice about music. “She doesn’t need to hear any advice from me,” he said. “Because she’s absolutely crushed it over the years. I love to turn on the radio and hear Lauren’s voice.”