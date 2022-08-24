‘American Idol’ Stars Noah Thompson, Huntergirl Announce Co-Headlining Tour

After finishing American Idol‘s 20th season as its top two stars, country music singers HunterGirl, or Hunter Wolconowski, and Noah Thompson are rejoining to co-headline their own tour. And we have all the information about the upcoming dates below.

According to Taste of Country, the American Idol stars’ headlining tour consists of an eight-city trek. The string of performances will kick off on October 27th in Columbus, Ohio. The remaining seven cities include Rosemont, Illinois; Kansas City, Missouri; Warrendale, Pennsylvania; Cincinnati, OH; Indianapolis, Indiana; Lexington, Kentucky; and St. Louis, MO in that order. The American Idol duo’s tour spans October and November before concluding on December 2nd.

American Idol fans looking for tickets to the duo’s upcoming tour can do so on both Thompson’s and HunterGirl’s websites. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 26th.

In speaking about their next big project, American Idol winner Noah Thompson said, “I can’t believe a year ago, I was working construction, and now I’m announcing a tour with one of my closest friends, HunterGirl.”

As many American Idol fans know, Thompson and HunterGirl were not only competitors on the hit reality TV show. They also became good friends, so close that rumors ignited about the duo sharing a relationship. Thompson, however, vehemently denied those claims.

Thompson further said of the upcoming tour, “HunterGirl and I met on Idol and became really close. We’ve stayed friends, and now we get to get out there on the road together. One of my favorite things to do is get up on stage and sing. I am literally living in my dream world.”

‘American Idol’s HunterGirl Teases New Music Soon Amid Tour Announcement

Noah Thompson isn’t the only American Idol star thrilled to head out on the road and perform. After news broke that Thompson and HunterGirl would have the chance to headline their own tour, the “Red Bird” singer, Hunter Wolconowski, also shared her excitement. Not only that, but the performer also promised fans new music relatively soon.

“This past year has been one of the most incredible years of my life,” the 23-year-old said. She added, “It is going to be so much fun being on tour with one of my good friends.”

Aside from her tour, she was also thrilled to share, “I am excited to be on the road with my band and and have the chance to play new music that will be coming out soon.”

So far, HunterGirl has released a total of three singles, her first in 2018 and most recently releasing “Red Bird” during her run on American Idol. As for Noah Thompson, the 20-year-old singer and former construction worker has just two singles, and that’s his recently released cover of Rihanna’s 2013 hit “Stay” in addition to “One Day Tonight.”