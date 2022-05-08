‘American Idol’ Top 7 Celebrity Mentor Revealed Ahead of Mother’s Day Episode

We’re down to the Top-7 “American Idol” fans, and ahead of Sunday night’s Mother’s Day episode, we’re here to share who the remaining contestants’ celebrity mentor will be.

As per Billboard, the May 8th episode of “American Idol” will feature celebrity mentor and music superstar, will.i.am. Before will.i.am appears on the “American Idol” stage, the outlet reports the current season has seen a host of iconic music stars and artists step in as mentors. Several include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lee DeWyze, Lauren Alaina, Haley Reinhart, and Chayce Beckham.

Later in “American Idol’s” current season, rising country star Gabby Barrett featured as the Top-14 mentor.

The Top-11 contestants received song picks from the show’s judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. By the time the judges narrowed down the total number of contestants to 10, the hit singing show headed to Disneyland, where “Dancing with the Stars'” Derek Hough helped the “American Idol” contestants prepare their Disney routines.

Compared to the show’s previous mentors amid the current season, will.i.am. stands out. According to Screen Rant, the star has quite an impressive resumé as a legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Black Eyed Peas fans might remember Will.i.am. as the popular hip-hop group’s founder. Since then, he’s seen a lot of success in his solo career.

‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Shares Humorous Text From Mom Ahead of Mother’s Day

Tonight’s episode of “American Idol” promises to be interesting. The outlet states the contestants will “dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives.”

With will.i.am as a mentor during tonight’s Mother’s Day episode, we’re sure the remaining “American Idol” contestants will put together quite the performance.

However, our talented “American Idol” stars aren’t the only ones celebrating their moms this Mother’s Day.

Yesterday, country music artist Luke Bryan shared a clip of himself on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as he recited a hilarious text he received from his mom. It read as follows:

“Would you care if I go to the spa where they get all the hair and dry skin off my face and maybe a massage? Never done this stuff except massage. S—t I need to do some work on my butt.”

At first glance, that text might be just a little TMI. However, in the hilarious clip, the beloved “American Idol” judge assured us, “not her actual butt. Like, her ‘butt’ as in ‘her whole body.’ It’s a Southern thing, trust me.”

You can check out that humorous clip here.

Whether it’s a spa day like Luke Bryan’s mom intends to have, or just a quiet day at home, we’re wishing all you wonderful mothers a very happy Mother’s Day weekend.