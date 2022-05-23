‘American Idol’: Watch HunterGirl and Luke Bryan Cover Randy Travis’ ‘I Told You So’

During the season 20 finale of “American Idol,” finalist HunterGirl took to the stage with judge Luke Bryan to perform a cover of Randy Travis’ hit single, “I Told You So.”

HunterGirl, along with Noah Thompson and Leah Marlene, performed with the “American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie for the onstage performances. HunterGirl also sang her original debut song, “Red Bird,” which she released earlier this month as well as Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.” The singer and songwriter ended up being the runner-up in the season, with Leah Marlene placing third, and Noah Thompson being the winner.

Following the exciting evening, “American Idol” finalist HunterGirl took to her Instagram to share her thoughts about the show. “This year has been a wild ride!! I have grown so much as [a] person. I am blessed that I got to have this crazy experience with people that I love and care about. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me through this journey.”

HunterGirl also thanked “American Idol” for believing in her. “I am so excited for the future, and I will always remember my time here on American Idol. Thank you to God for having a plan for me greater than I could’ve ever imagined.”

HunterGirl went on to congratulate Noah Thompson for his “American Idol” win. “Also huge congratulations to one of my best friend Noah Thompson. I am so proud of you!!!”

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Recalls When She First Became Interested in Music

While speaking to Billboard earlier this spring, “American Idol” finalist HunterGirl spoke about when she became interested in singing. “One of my earliest memories is singing with my grandfather in church. Every Sunday I had that little microphone in my hands. I was four years singing ‘Amazing Grace’ on stage.”

HunterGirl then recalled when she started playing guitar. “I started playing guitar when I was 14. My mom and daddy would take me places and wave through the window, (telling people), ‘That’s our little girl playing in there.’ I remember the first gig where I got paid. It was about five minutes from my house in Winchester, Tenn. I went up there and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to play some songs.’ And they said, ‘Okay, get a full piece band and we’ll pay you.’”

The “American Idol” finalist went on to add that she went to her church band for help because she didn’t have anyone her age to play music with. “They were teaching me how to sing songs, how to be a performer. I started playing shows at that marina and getting paid a little bit of money. I thought I was rich and I learned a lot about music there.”