‘American Idol’ Winner Hospitalized With Unknown Illness

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known as Just Sam, is sharing that she is hospitalized with an unknown illness. Just Sam happened to win the competition in the third season of ABC’s American Idol back in 2020. She documented her hospital stay, according to People, in an Instagram Story earlier this week.

On Friday, Samantha Diaz did offer her thanks to the fans and supporters. “I’m grateful for the prayers everyone,” she wrote. “I’m doing much better now.” She did post a photo of a weight scale and added, “100lbs is crazyyy … I seriously need help.” Diaz did not share publicly why she is in the hospital.

Samantha Diaz of ‘American Idol’ Would Elaborate On Her Situation

The singer would inform fans of her hospitalization for the first time on Wednesday. She also would write in her Instagram Stories section, “Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital.” That is according to another report from Heavy. That outlet also would report that Diaz would share a video. It would be of a gift she received as well as a card. The card would read, “I love you so so much. I just wanted to send you a lil something to show my appreciation. I hope you feel better”

In the video, Diaz would say, “Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!” Diaz then also would continue talking about her hospital stay. She posted a video of her wearing a mask. Diaz wrote in that post, “I need a better hospital bruh. I hate it here tbh.”

Going back into 2020, American Idol was a remote competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She would be crowned the winner during a life, remote, virtual episode of the show. In 2020, the Harlem singer was crowned the Season 3 winner during a live (and remote) virtual episode of Idol. She had said on the show, “My grandmother has been saying that she doesn’t believe that people like us can have their dreams come true. This is proof to her!”

Diaz, who is from Harlem, said, “I kept on pushing, kept on singing, and look where it’s brought me. I hope to inspire all the little girls who believe their dreams can’t come true. Anyone can do it.” The judges on American Idol include Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest, who also has another TV gig daily with Kelly Ripa, is still part of the show as its host. The show remains quite popular as people tune in week after week to see how contestants will finish against one another.