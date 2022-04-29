‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Arrest Warrant Issued: New Details Emerge in Investigation

One day after Laine Hardy was served with an arrest warrant by the Lousiana State University Police Department, more details emerge in the investigation of the “American Idol” winner.

As previously reported, Laine Hardy revealed that he did receive the warrant. The former “American Idol” contestant is cooperating with authorities in the investigation. He shared that he is asking for privacy at the time. “I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

The Lousiana State University spokesman Ernie Ballard did reveal that the University’s police department was investigating Hardy. He also said that new information about the situation involving Laine Hardy would surface on Friday (April 29th). According to TMZ, Laine Hardy had an arrest warrant over allegedly planting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room.

The authorities revealed in the legal documents that they were able to hear what sounds like Laine Hardy’s voice on recording when the “American Idol” winner planted the device. The recordings Laine Hardy was also able to capture included conversations his ex-girlfriend had with her mom. The conversations even included one about breaking up with the singer.

The “American Idol” star faces charges for inception and disclosure of wire, electronic, or oral communication.

Following His ‘American Idol’ Win, Laine Hardy Was Focused Only On His Career

While speaking to HollywoodLife in 2019, Laine Hardy spoke about how his “American Idol” win was making him focus more on his music than anything else. This included dating at the time.

“A relationship is probably not a good idea right now because I’m always traveling,” Laine Hardy admitted to the media outlet. The “American Idol” winner said he’s always away from home and he has a lot of weight on him. “I can’t give the attention that a girl needs right now. It’s hard to do that. So I really need to focus on this right now and do the work now, and then I can do something else later. I gotta do me and the rest will fall into place.”

Along with discussing his at the time relationship status, Laine Hardy revealed what his plans would be, post his “American Idol” win. “I’ll be back and forth from all different kinds of places. But, for music purposes and since it’s more convenient and stuff, I’d probably like to stay in Nashville and go back and forth from there to [Louisiana].”

In regards to who he would love to work with, Laine Hardy said “American Idol” runner-up Alejandro Aranda is who he would pick. “Me and Alejandro doing something together in the future would be cool. We’re really close. I just talked to him. Eventually, maybe something with Alejandro — that would be cool! I’ll talk to him about it and see what we can do.”