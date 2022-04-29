‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Says Police Issued Warrant for His Arrest

On Thursday (April 28th), “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy revealed on his Facebook page that the Lousiana State University Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me,” Hardy revealed in his social media post. The “American Idol” star also said he has been fully cooperative with the Lousiana State University Police Department.

Also in his post, the “America Idol” winner shared his thoughts about full disclosure of the situation. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

According to The Advocate, Lousiana State University spokesman Ernie Ballard revealed that the University’s police department was investigating someone named Laine Hardy. When asked if it was the “American Idol” winner, Ballard said it was his understanding that it was. The police department will release more information about the situation on Friday (April 29th).

The DailyMail also revealed that the “American Idol” alum made headlines last fall when he played at a benefit for Volunteer Lousiana and The Lousiana Museum Foundation in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida. The Lousiana native shared at the time, “Hurricane Ida hit hard in my home state. So many people have been impacted. And we wanted to find a way to help. I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday than playing a show for everyone.”

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Released His ‘Here’s to Anyone’ Album Last Fall

In September 2021, “American Idol” winner Hardy released his new 11-track album, “Here’s to Anyone.” At the time, the singer and songwriter revealed to Country Now that he felt complete when the album came out. “But it’s been two years since my ‘Idol’ win and I’m just forward to it. Me and my team and everyone that’s been helping me along the way… I mean, I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

While speaking about his approach to the album, Laine Hardy stated, “I feel like ti was great that I got some time to just process everything and figure out what I want to sound like. And Michael Knox has helped me a lot in a lot of ways. Because when he asked me how I would want the style and what I feel like, he kind of put my ideas into a like straight line. And hit the nail on the head.”