‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson ‘Has No Words’ for Being Honored With Highway Sign

Soon, there will be a new road sign on Lawrence County, Kentucky’s, Route 23 that bears American Idol winner Noah Thompson’s name. And there are “no words” to explain how the famed country singer feels about the honor.

The strip, which is dubbed “Country Music Highway,” is filled with tributes to all the town’s notable artists. Driving through, you’ll also see the names Keith Whitley, Ricky Skaggs, Lee Cordle, and Tyler Childers. So it only made sense to add Lawrence County’s newest sensation to the mix.

“I dreamed of being on the Country Music Highway sign for a long time,” Thompson told TVInsider during a post-win interview. “It’s not on there yet, but it will be soon. To also have my own sign is an amazing feeling.”

City officials didn’t wait for their homegrown celebrity to win the crown either. The town announced the news on May 22nd, just before Noah Thomspon joined Leah Marlene and HunterGirl during the three-hour American Idol TV finale.

Noah Thompson in ‘Complete Shock’ After Winning ‘American Idol’ Season 20

During the live event, Thompson seemed to have no trouble stealing the show.

For his themed tune, Thompson sang Bruce Springsteen’s I’m on Fire. Then for his personal project, he penned and belted a song titled One Day Tonight. And even after proving himself in front of all of America, he’s still having a hard time believing that he actually came out as the winner.

“I was In complete shock in this moment,” Noah Thompson wrote next to a picture that captured the moment he won American Idol. “And I still am and I probably always will be! Thank you all for giving me this opportunity, thank you for everyone who voted, thank you guys so much for everything!! I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you all so thank you guys so so much.”

Now that he’s back home in Kentucky, the singer is taking some time to figure out what’s next. He knows that means writing a lot of his own music. But Thompson isn’t exactly sure what that music will sound like, meaning he may not stick to strictly Country tunes.

“I’m still trying to figure that out,” he told TVInsider when asked what kind of artist he wants to be. “I really, truly got thrown into this competition by a buddy. I grew up listening to rock and roll. I grew up in church also. I think I’m a mix of things. I’m not just one genre. Definitely, it’s going to be country, because that’s what I went in the competition with. I’m excited to sit down and write some songs and put some stuff out.”