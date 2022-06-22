‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery and His Wife’s Pregnancy Announcement Met With Huge Fan Support

American Idol champion Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have a baby boy on the way—and the singer’s legion of fans couldn’t be happier.

The couple announced the big news today with an exclusive People interview. And as soon the news went live, fans headed to McCreery’s Twitter page to send well wishes and warm words as they countdown to delivery day this November.

Some people gave the parents to be age-old advice. Mothers and fathers of grown children stressed just how important it is to take endless videos and pictures. And others made sure to remind McCreery, who won season 10 of the TV competition, that taking care of his wife should be his main priority from here on out.

“Your life is about to change forever Scotty boy,” David Morton wrote. “Xxx Remember happy mother = happy baby and daddy. Up your game belter. Xx.”

Other followers simply wanted to share in the joy of the pregnancy.

“Congratulations to you both,” @KandiBlanton commented. “You’ll make great parents. That baby will be absolutely adorable because you both are so adorable also.”

But what hundreds of people wanted Scotty McCreery to know is that once his son is born, his life will “never be the same,” which is something parents never fully understand until they meet their firstborn.

Y'all's LIFE will never be the SAME after he arrives,. Got 18 grandkids, 2 great, 1 great great, and # 19 on the way!!! Get as much Video as you can from day one, PRICELESS!!! — Jimmy Crutcher (@JimmyCrutcher3) June 21, 2022

And while the gravity of the big event hasn’t completely hit McCreery, he’s already looking forward to his new life as a dad, especially because he’s having a son.

Scotty McCreery Is Suprised That a Boy Is on the Way

As Scotty McCreery shared with People, he would have been thrilled to have a son or a daughter. But he always expected to be a girl-dad. So the shock of having a “little man on the way” is especially unique.

The country singer said that he was the only male born on both sides of his family in this generation, which makes him “the last McCreery boy out there.”

“I just figured it would be a girl,” he continued. “But we got a surprise of a boy.”

And he can’t wait for all the special moments ahead with his son, who he admits they’ve yet to name.

“I grew up playing sports,” McCreery said. “So getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great].”

As McCreery awaits the arrival of his baby, he also wants all of his fans to know how “very grateful” he is for their support.

“[This is] uncharted waters for us,” he added. “But we can’t wait to dive in and meet the little man.”