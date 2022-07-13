‘American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest Suffers ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’: VIDEO

Nearly two months after a wardrobe mishap during the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” Ryan Seacrest reveals he has another situation with an article of clothing.”

“Trying to understand why nobody told me about my wardrobe malfunction,” the “American Idol” host declared in the post, which features him looking at the wind and his shirt wasn’t properly buttoned up. “You’d tell me, right?

As previously reported, Seacrest revealed that he had to change his underwear during the live finale of “American Idol” and he was forced to wear another man’s underwear.

That following Monday on his daytime talk show “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the “American Idol” star shared details about the situation. “Apparently, America voted and saw there was anatomy in the shot. There was just panic about it, and we changed it.”

Seacrest explained that he had no idea what was going on until his stylist, Miles Siggins, told him about it during a commercial break. “The show starts live and [we] go to a commercial and they go, ‘Uh… Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear.’”

The “American Idol” host then admitted that the need for new underwear came when his parents revealed a little too much to the live audience. “There was anatomy in the shot. I said, ‘Miles, I didn’t bring any extra underwear.’ He says, ‘Don’t worry. I’ve got mine. ’”

Seacrest and his stylist went backstage and made the switch. However, the host realized that his British stylist wore a different type of underwear from his usual undergarments. “He’s English. So He has shorter, tighter ones. They were tight, elastic underwear!”

Seacrest then added, “It was the first for me for a live show. Anything for the show. It’s a family show. Thank you, Miles!”

Ryan Seacrest Reflected On the Early Years of ‘American Idol’

While speaking to Billboard in 2019, Ryan Seacrest shared how many seasons he thought “American Idol” was going to last after he took to the host role.

“I remember two things,” Seacrest explained. “One was hearing about the success of the show in the UK, so we thought maybe it would be a show that people might tune into. In no way did we think it would be as popular as it was.”

Seacrest then shared that the second thought he had in the first season of “American Idol” was that friends of his couldn’t care less about what he did. “[They’d be] calling me to say, ‘This is really cool and fun and different, and my friends are talking about it.’ So at the initial stage, you felt that there was impact.”

Seacrest went on to add that he remembered he and former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson wondering if a second season was going to happen. “Because you’re so used to one and out, we were anxiously awaiting the pickup for season two and then it began to snowball.”