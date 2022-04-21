‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shares His Favorite Indian Motorcycles Memorabilia

If you know about American Pickers and host Mike Wolfe, then you know that he loves picking through antiques and memorabilia. Wolfe, who takes viewers on his adventures throughout the United States, shares what he finds out there on TV and on social media. This time, he’s sharing what is his favorite piece from Indian Motorcycles.

Mike Wolfe of ‘American Pickers’ Shares Piece of Memorabilia With Fans

Some fans are chipping in with comments after seeing this from Wolfe. One fan writes: “Pretty cool Mike. Where did you find it? I always like to know the history of items.” Another one says: “Wow! Like finding a Unicorn!!!Incredible piece Mike!” This American Pickers fan also writes: “This is so neat! Amazing find”. There are a lot of fans who watch this show all the time who learn and grow from Mike and the crew. This one seems to also have knowledge about this item. “1913, or ’14…looks like the shape of the arrowhead and spears logo,” a fan states.

American Pickers is still popular although there have been some reports that the show has lost viewers. They might still be upset over not seeing longtime co-host Frank Fritz on the show anymore. It’s OK because dog lovers are getting a good view of Mike’s new driving partner, Francie.

Border Collie Francie Is Wolfe’s New Traveling Partner These Days

Yes, he’s been sharing time with the border collie. Well, earlier this month was National Pet Day and Wolfe was busy sharing photos about his traveling partner. “Road dog best friend,” Wolfe writes on an Instagram post. “She came into my life two years ago and she’s been a gift from above. Happy National pet day Francie.”

Well, that’s pretty cool. Wolfe is still dealing with an antique that apparently haunts him to this day. He talked about it back in 2011 with Southeastern Antiquing and Collecting Magazine. “A pre-1915 bike haunts me,” he said. “That’s what keeps me on the road.” But there are some highlights to still being on the History Channel with this show. “Just making a difference,” he said. “We now get letters from kids and families who love the show. Who tell us it makes a difference in their lives. And that’s a powerful thing. We must be doing something right.”

What does he do when he’s not on TV? “I get to the shop early and do stuff,” Wolfe says about his store in Le Claire, Iowa. “So many people come into the shop each day that I get out early.” Keep watching to see what stuff Mike picks up on his journeys.