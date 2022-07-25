‘American Pickers’ Airs Old Frank Fritz Episodes Amid Mike Wolfe Criticism

Late last week, American Pickers fans were devastated to learn that their favorite treasure hunter, Frank Fritz, had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. The distressing news came from his former co-star and close friend, Mike Wolfe, who pleaded with fans to pray for Frank in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” he continued. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Following the news, The History Channel held a weekend-long American Pickers marathon, during which they reaired a number of old episodes featuring Frank Fritz, who hasn’t been in a new episode in over two years.

The marathon was intended to promote the series’ newest batch of episodes. For longtime fans, however, it also served as a reminder of the lack of their favorite character and the alleged bitter feud between the series’ two stars.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Accuse Mike Wolfe of ‘Fake’ Reaction

Sadly, Frank Fritz’s recent stroke was the latest event in a long history of health struggles. The American Pickers star has struggled with alcoholism and Crohn’s Disease for years. And when he initially took a break from the series in 2020, it was to receive and recover from back surgery.

According to Frank, Mike Wolfe never reached out after his departure, not even to check on him after his surgery. “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Frank Fritz said in a 2021 interview with The Sun. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

Since Frank’s break and subsequent firing from American Pickers, the feud between himself and Mike Wolfe has been far from secret. As such, Mike Wolfe’s seemingly heartfelt statement about his former co-star fell flat with many fans.

“Why the concern now, Mike? You weren’t worried before. A little too late, I think. Pretty lame, not real,” one fan fumed. “Mike needs to stop acting fake,” another added. “Mike, you suck. Where were you for the last few years when he needed you? Never even calling him to see how he was after his back operation!” scalded a third.