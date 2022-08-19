‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Health Update Released Following Stroke

Several weeks ago, Mike Wolfe, the star of the History Channel series American Pickers, released a shocking statement about his former friend and costar, Frank Fritz, health. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he revealed the former American Pickers star had suffered a serious stroke. Now, several weeks have passed since Wolfe made the announcement. Fortunately, though, a friend of Fritz’s shared that the former TV star is “getting better and better every day.”

According to the Quad-City Times, Frank Fritz (58) relayed through an unnamed friend that he is on the mend. Per the outlet, the friend remained unnamed as she wanted to avoid contact from the public.

The American Pickers star’s friend more specifically stated, “[Frank] would like everyone to know he continues to get better and better every day and is very determined.”

Fritz’s friend further added, “While Frank was not prepared at the time for his condition to be published, he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes.”

Further news regarding the American Pickers‘ star condition and health struggle remains unclear. However, the source did ask that anyone hoping to help make donations toward a beloved charity of his. A resident of Davenport, Florida, Fritz is asking that fans “donate or adopt a pet from our local Humane Society of Scott County as he is planning on adopting a cat in the near future.”

Mike Wolfe Sends Frank Fritz Well Wishes Amid ‘American Pickers’ Split

American Pickers fans were shocked to hear of Mike Wolfe’s former partner’s stroke. However, an equal amount were also shocked to see the series star and producer speak out about his longtime costar. Despite all of the offscreen drama throughout the last few years, Wolfe took to Instagram with an open, heartfelt post.

Wolfe began, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There [have] been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show.”

That said, he also emphasized at the time that it was not the time to fuel the feud. Instead, he asked of his followers, “Please keep Frank in your hearts and thoughts.”

Plenty of fans obliged and shared their prayers for the former American Pickers star. Others, though, called for Mike Wolfe to go make amends. One fan said, “Now is the time to make up with your buddy And go visit him.”

Long before his stroke, however, it appeared as though Frank Fritz had no mind to make up with Mike Wolfe. He previously said in an interview, “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years.” Speaking about a previous back problem, he said, “[Mike] knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing.”

Fans, upset by Wolfe’s silence last through a few weeks ago, commented, “Why the concern now, Mike? You weren’t worried before. A little too late, I think.”