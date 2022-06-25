‘American Pickers’ Announces More Episodes Coming Soon: Watch the Preview

“American Pickers” is gearing up for the premiere of their latest season, and we couldn’t be more excited. Mike Wolfe recently took to Instagram to share a preview to hype up the latest installment of the show.

“Get ready for a fun-filled summer because new episodes of @americanpickers are back starting on July 9 only on HISTORY,” the Picker wrote alongside a teaser trailer for the beloved show. “American Pickers” finds Wolfe, his brother Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby rummaging for classically cool relics of the past.

He added, “Incredible finds with the true treasures—the stories and people we meet. And you never know, we might be coming to your hometown next!”

Shortly after posting the clip on Friday, many of his followers commented on their excitement for the new episodes. “I Can’t wait. I love your show so much,” posed one fan. Someone else wrote, “The only reason I pay for cable,” alongside several fire emojis.

Last month, the History Channel’s picking show actively recruited new collectors to appear in the show’s upcoming season. They are set to begin filming new episodes throughout New York state in August.

In a recent press release, the show’s producers said they’re seeking “interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them.”

“The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town,” the producers said in a statement. “We are looking for different, unusual, and unique items – something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story.”

The rules behind ‘American Pickers’

The producers said the pickers only choose private collections. In addition, stores, malls, museums, auctions, or anything open to the public will not be allowed to appear on the show.

In addition, there are other stipulations potential guests on the show should know about before applying. As the show suggests, “American Pickers” is about looking at the history of America via vintage items. As a result, the items featured on the show must be proudly made in America.

The Pickers also have to make sure that the items don’t come with too many replacement parts. This rule came after former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz spent $8,000 buying a train set.

As it turns out, Fritz spent $4,600 on buying replacement parts for the train set. With his, he did not even get to claim half the price. However, this rule doesn’t have to be upheld if the replacement part itself is also an antique.

New “American Pickers” episodes return on Saturday, July 9 at 9/8c and are available for streaming the following day.