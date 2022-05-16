‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Announces Filming for New Season Has ‘Officially Wrapped’

Over the weekend, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby announced on Instagram that filming for the show’s new season has officially wrapped.

“We have officially wrapped filming for this block of ‘American Pickers,’” Danielle Colby stated. She encouraged fans to look for the full film, photo sets, interactive moments, and post road dog diaries wrap-up at her Patreon site.

Furthermore, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby shared that she would be traveling now. “Today is a day of travel since I have spent two days at the Detroit airport finally I have made progress and I’m in Chicago! This morning I get to go home to my tribe and my fur babies and the love of my life.”

Danielle Colby also declared that while she is excited to come home, she leaves a piece of her heart behind with the “American Pickers” and Detroit Crew. “I’m thrilled to be returning to my Burlesque babies, teaching classes, performing, exercising my body regularly again (that rarely happens on the road as everything happens so fast with so many moving parts), and dancing!”

Meanwhile, Colby went on to praise the city of Detroit and the entire “American Pickers” crew. “Detroit, you’ve been wonderful as always! You are truly one of my favorite places in the world no matter which life phase you go through. The foundation hotel was so wonderful to us, the Hudson diner is incredible, Lafayette Coney dogs you will be missed! Jessie, I’m coming back for you someday, but for now, I’m headed home!”

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Reveals What Items She Looks For Whiling ‘Picking’

During a 2017 interview with Monsters and Critics, “American Pickers” castmate Danielle Colby reveals which items are her favorite to pick.

“For cheap buys, power packed with character, I like children’s toys,” Danielle Colby explained. The “American Pickers” war also shared that she used to collect skeleton keys, but she began to sell that collection off. “You can always find really interesting keys for not a lot of money. Anywhere from five dollars to hundreds of dollars. You can collect them at all price ranges.”

When asked about what collections she “geeks” out about, Danielle Colby stated that she is completely and ‘hopelessly” obsessed with vintage stage costumes. Specifically early burlesque. “I have an extensive collection from all around the world, as early as the 1800’s. Including a very rare costume from Lillie Langtry of the 1890’s, an original early Mata Hari stage costume from 1910-20, and a banana skirt believed to have belonged to Josephine Baker.”

Danielle Colby went on to add that she has a full collection of lesser-known dancers’ costumes as well. “I love playing history detective with those. I get to hunt down history on the dancers myself. It’s a project that consumes my every waking moment.”