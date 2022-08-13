‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Makes Rare Appearance on Mike Wolfe’s Instagram in New Photo

Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers, helmed by both Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe, quickly gained fame for their antics and scouring America for lost treasure. Unlike other shows centered around treasure hunts, American Pickers actually found hidden treasures often forgotten in an old barn or house. The show appeared unstoppable as fans both young and old couldn’t get enough. That was until March of 2020 when Frank Fritz supposedly took time off after back surgery. In July of 2021, he was fired. Although Mike Wolfe continues with his brother Robbie, the change of the original cast left fans torn, causing their ratings to dip. But while American Pickers continues, Mike Wolfe recently shared a picture with the third most notable person from the show Danielle Colby.

For Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, they often found themselves on the road, but for Danielle Colby, she not only appeared on American Pickers, she managed the Antique Archaeology store. Much like Wolfe and Fritz, Colby also found herself hunting for treasures when not at the store, helping to fill the shelves with new items. Most recently, Wolfe shared a picture on Instagram that showed the crew of American Pickers hard at work. Or at least, looking that way. Fans of the show couldn’t help but notice the popular Danielle Colby off to the side. Not knowing much about what was going on, Wolfe shared they were in Detroit.

American Pickers‘ Star Turned Burlesque Dancer

While managing an antique store might sound like a full-time job, Danielle Colby also graces the stage as a burlesque performer under the name Dannie Diesel. Once speaking to Fox News about her dancing, the star of American Pickers explained, “The burlesque journey has really been an interesting one for me. It’s taught me a lot about ego, humanity, kindness, sharing. It also taught me a lot about what I don’t want to be and what I do want to be.”

Danielle Colby added that it was important to preserve her way of dancing. “It would be a shame if this history featuring all of these strong, talented, amazing women [was] lost because of the shame of being a striptease artist. Because there’s no shame in that. It’s a beautiful art. And these women really paved the way for glamour today. They still are.”

As for Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, their relationship appeared strained after Fritz left American Pickers. That was until recently when he suffered a stroke. Giving an update on Fritz, Wolfe wrote, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

The American Pickers’ host continued, “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”