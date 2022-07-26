‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Posts Emotional Message About ‘Family’ Following Frank Fritz Stroke

Late last week, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shared the devastating news that his former co-star Frank Fritz was hospitalized following a life-threatening stroke. The news was met with grief from both fans and friends, including Danielle Colby, who penned a heartfelt message to her longtime friend on Instagram.

“I’ve just woken to this post by Mike and an article by TMZ,” Colby wrote on Instagram. “I have no idea what the situation is until I speak with my AP crew. Until then, I’m flying blind on my information so I will simply say this…”

“Frank, you’ve got the fight in you,” she continued. “I’ve watched it for almost 2 decades. Just keep on fighting. Never stop fighting. I’ve learned never to trust a tabloid. So, I’ll post more when I speak with actual humans that I trust with such personal and delicate information.”

Danielle Colby clearly didn’t want to believe that such a horrific tragedy could befall her longtime friend and American Pickers co-star, Frank Fritz. Sadly, however, the news was confirmed to be genuine.

The previous hesitant yet sincere message to Frank has since been deleted, presumably until she’s ready to “post more,” as she indicated in the original post. In the meantime, Danielle shared that she’s feeling even more appreciation for her loved ones than usual following the dreadful news.

“Thinking about family and my loved ones a lot today. This is a photo from a mother-daughter trip from a few years ago with [Memphis],” she wrote alongside an image of herself and her daughter. “Give your loved ones a squeeze. I can’t wait to see her again next month!”

‘American Pickers’ Rep Requests Time to Heal for Frank Fritz

Since the news of Frank Fritz’s stroke, American Pickers fans have received no updates on their favorite treasure hunter. This has caused an understandable level of distress among the fanbase, but a rep for Mike Wolfe has asked for respect for Frank’s privacy until he’s ready to address his health status himself.

“We ask that everyone keeps Frank in their thoughts and prayers,” the rep told People. “The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and give him the space to do so.”

This statement came after Mike Wolfe’s request for fans to keep Frank Fritz in their thoughts. “There [have] been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show,” he wrote. “But now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”