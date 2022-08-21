‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Speaks Out in Cryptic Post Amid Mike Wolfe-Frank Fritz Feud

The stars of reality show “American Pickers” have been in the headlines recently. Between tensions between current and former hosts and health checkups, it has been an eventful few weeks.

Danielle Colby, who is also on the show, gave a bright statement on finding a reason to laugh today amidst all the drama.

Colby shared a pixelated video on Instagram of herself in a white bathtub, when she splashes herself on accident and laughs it off. She captioned the video: “A lot of work goes into my photos and videos, but so does a lot of fun and love. I just put out a behind the scenes video on OF and on Super Volcano Tier that shows how much fun I have being goofy between shots. It’s the little moments, right? Find a reason to laugh today, even if the reason is yourself.”

The post comes soon after a statement from former co-host Frank Fritz came out. Fritz had been on the show for the first decade of its airing, but then left recently. It was also revealed that Fritz had suffered from a stroke. Fans were very concerned for one of their favorite people on the show, and were anxiously awaiting an update.

Co-host Mike Wolfe announced this via Instagram. He shared a photo of Fritz with the caption: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Earlier this week, an “unnamed longtime friend” of Fritz’s released a statement on how he is doing.

“He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined,” Fritz’s friend said to Quad City Times. “He really is getting better every single day.”

Fans have had many thoughts on “American Pickers” since Fritz’s exit. Wolfe’s brother, Robbie Wolfe, replaced Fritz as co-host. Fans of the show were lukewarm about this decision to begin with, but completely turned against him following the news of Fritz’s health. This is mostly due to the Wolfe brothers’ continued posting on Instagram promoting the show, knowing what they knew about Fritz’s condition.

For now, Fritz has asked fans who would like to help to donate or adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Scott County, something he is passionate about.