‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Speaks Out After Frank Fritz Hospitalized Following Stroke

Late last night, American Pickers fans were shocked and horrified to learn that beloved treasure hunter Frank Fritz had been hospitalized following a stroke. Upon news of the life-threatening health scare, both fans and Fritz’s fellow pickers sent the star messages of love and comfort.

Among them was American Pickers star Danielle Colby, who remained in disbelief but implored her longtime friend to stay strong if he was indeed in the hospital. “I’ve just woken to this post by Mike and an article by TMZ,” Colby wrote on Instagram. “I have no idea what the situation is until I speak with my AP crew.”

“Until then I’m flying blind on my information so I will simply say this… Frank, you’ve got the fight in you,” she continued. “I’ve watched it for almost 2 decades. Just keep on fighting. Never stop fighting. I’ve learned never to trust a tabloid, so, I’ll post more when I speak with actual humans that I trust with such personal and delicate information.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Heartbreaking Call for Prayers for Frank Fritz

The post from Mike Wolfe to which Danielle Colby is referring is the heartfelt message he posted last night (July 21) informing fans and friends of Frank Fritz’s ill health. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote.

“There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show. But now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” the American Pickers star continued. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

As Mike Wolfe explained, the two former friends have been at odds for years now. Frank Fritz was fired from American Pickers in July 2021. And, according to him, hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in months prior to that event.

As such, many fans took to the comments of this post to express their hope that the two could finally make amends. “I’m so sorry to hear this. I hope the two of you were able to heal old wounds while you could,” one fan wrote. “Mike please go see him. Your friend needs you now more than ever,” another said.

The official American Pickers social media accounts have yet to comment on the situation, nor has there been an update on Frank Fritz’s condition since his hospitalization.