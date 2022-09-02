‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?

Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.

On August 13, 2022, Mike Wolfe shared a picture on Instagram, revealing both cast and crew huddled around each other. He captioned the post with, “@americanpickers Crew getting busy at @thirdmanpressing Yesterday in #detroit Can’t wait for y’all to see what we have rolling with Jack.” With both Third Man Pressing and an Antique Archaeology van behind them, the post might be a sign of another season on the way. And it could include season 24.

Ratings Continue To Drop For American Pickers

As mentioned above, the ratings surrounding American Pickers and host Mike Wolfe took a steep dive in recent months. Its most recent episode, which aired on August 27th, only drew in a little over 800,000 viewers. That is 200,000 less than the previous week. The series found itself in a tough spot after Frank Fritz left the show, struggling with addiction, weight gain, and back surgery. Most recently, Mike Wolfe even revealed Fritz suffered a stroke.

While their relationship struggled after Frank Fritz left, Mike Wolfe posted a heartfelt message about his friend, writing, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Although Mike Wolfe sent love to Frank Fritz, it appeared the star didn’t want the public knowing his condition. A close friend of Fritz stated, “He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined. He really is getting better every single day. While Frank was not prepared at the time for his condition to be published, he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes.”