‘American Pickers’ Fans Are Desperately Begging Mike Wolfe to ‘Reconcile’ With Frank Fritz

American Pickers continues to air new episodes in the aftermath of former co-host Frank Frtiz’s stroke and hospitalization. Fans are eager to see the former picker get back on his feet, but they’re also hoping the situation can lead to the former friends reconciling.

Mike Wolfe hyped an upcoming episode of the show, but fans mostly responded by noting the show hasn’t felt the same since Fritz left. The comments were flooded with requests for Wolfe to bring Fritz back once he’s healthy again.

Team @antiquearchaeology here! 😍👋 All NEW episode of @americanpickers drops tomorrow night 9/8c on @history – Mike negotiates a price with Wes Boddie and Austin Pike for an A.P. Simms Fine Whiskey jug from the 1920s. #americanpickers #pickin #history pic.twitter.com/ebyDUXDCK1 — Mike Wolfe (@AmericanPicker) July 29, 2022

Many simply said, “Bring Frank back!” But others were more specific with their words. “Your bro is cool but the show isn’t the same without Frank. Im hoping he recovers and you all can reconcile your differences,” wrote one user. “Bring Frank back when he heals!! The show has not been as good since he left!! Get well soon Frank,” wrote another.

Wolfe broke the news of Fritz entering the hospital earlier this month. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wished the best for his friend despite a long period of estrangement.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe began. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

American Pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz Split Up

Fritz spoke to The Sun on 2021 well before his hospitalization and confirmed he had Wolfe had been feuding. At the time Fritz was recovering from major back surgery. But he was fired during his recovery.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Fritz said in 2021. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

Fritz continued by saying American Pickers always favored Wolfe. “The show is tilted towards [Mike] 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine… It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the frontman. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.

Fritz father just revealed Frank is now in stable condition. Although he did not provide any other updates, this does indicate Fritz is hopefully on the road to recovery.