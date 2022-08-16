‘American Pickers’ Fans Blown Away by Mike Wolfe’s Latest Pics

Kicking off the week with a new find, American Pickers fans were blown away by Mike Wolfe’s latest Instagram snapshots.

In the post, the American Pickers star revealed that he found a Porsche 365 coup. If in good condition, the vehicle can reportedly be sold for between $75,000 and $100,000. However, the coup he found isn’t exactly in the best condition – yet. “[356 Porsche] barn find,” Wolfe declared in the social media post. He also said he found the vehicle in Pennsylvania. “[J-3 Restorations] here she comes!”

American Pickers fans took to the post to share their thoughts about the latest find. “The interior looks nicer than mine,” one fan wrote. “Will be a fun one to put back on the road!”

Another fan went on to write, “She needs your love. Thanks for saving her she found the right guy.”

Wolfe’s latest find comes just weeks after his rep announced that his former American Pickers co-star Frank Fritz needed to heal following his stroke last month. “We asked that everyone keep Frank in their thoughts and prayers,” the rep shared to PEOPLE. “The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and giving [sic] him the space to do so.”

Wolfe had announced on his Instagram that the American Pickers alum was hospitalized after having a stroke. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks [sic] life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

Mike Wolfe Has Said He’d Welcome Former ‘American Pickers’ Co-Star Frank Fritz on the Show

Following the explosive drama between him and Frank Fritz after Fritz’s firing from American Pickers, Mike Wolfe stated that he would welcome back his co-host to the show.

“We all do care about Frank and we want him back on the show,” the American Pickers star told The Sun last summer. “I would love to talk with him again, we would absolutely love to, but he just can’t get it right.”

The American Pickers host also said that Fritz had been going through a lot of personal issues. “It’s unfortunate that he’s made decisions that have him the way he is,” Wolfe explained.

However, Fritz had told the media outlet that he had been to rehab was sober for nearly a year at the time. “I didn’t like drinking anymore. My mom was an alcoholic and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related. My grandfather was an alcoholic and he died. That didn’t sit well with me.”