‘American Pickers’ Fans Flood Mike Wolfe’s New Post With Comments

Everyone loves a good dog photo, but American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took the cake for pup pics on Monday when he shared a few photos of his dog Francie testing out her new ride. The sweet pup, riding in the side cart of the American Pickers‘ star’s ’37 Harley resulted in a flood of adoring comments. Check it out.

“Francie Wolfe[‘s] first ride in the 37 Harley Side hack,” Wolfe wrote beneath the photos. “She’s all smiles for miles!”

The photo shows the brown-eyed beauty sitting pretty in the side hack with the breeze blowing through her cocoa brown fur. American Pickers fans shared their love for Francie, Wolfe, and the show in the comments section.

“Francie Wolfe looks pretty dang happy in these shots!” one American Pickers fan commented.

Another fan creatively quipped, “Excellent! Maybe get Francie some Doggles.” Who doesn’t love a good pun?

One other American Pickers fan sweetly commented, “No better buddy than a puppy.”

Since sharing the collection of photos on Monday afternoon, Mike Wolfe’s post has already more than one thousand likes.

Nevertheless, while Francie Wolfe is definitely an attention-getter, there’s another major reason why Mike Wolfe and American Pickers are receiving tons of press lately.

‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Suffers Stroke, Mike Wolfe Issues Emotional Statement

Anyone that even occasionally follows American Pickers knows that up until a couple seasons ago, the History Channel series featured longtime friends and costars, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. However, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frank Fritz temporarily departed the show to undergo surgery. After his departure, though, Wolfe and the rest of American Pickers‘ producers never welcomed him back.

Since then, the two TV stars have remained pretty private about their alleged feud, Fritz last speaking out about the rift with Wolfe months ago. Then, just a few weeks ago, Fritz inspired Wolfe to break his silence after news broke that the former had suffered a serious stroke. Taking to Instagram, Mike Wolfe issued an emotional statement. And it had fans clamoring for Wolfe to make amends with Fritz.

After hearing news of Fritz’s stroke, Wolfe posted, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

Taking to the comments, one American Pickers fan responded, “Make amends Mike, nows the time.”

Another fan echoed that with, “Mike please go see him. Your friend needs you now more than ever.”