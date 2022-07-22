‘American Pickers’ Fans React To Frank Fritz’s Hospitalization After Stroke

An outpouring of support has flooded in for American Pickers star Frank Fritz following a stroke that resulted in his hospitalization. American Pickers creator and co-star Mike Wolfe took to his Instagram to ask fans for prayers for Fritz.

Wolfe shared an image of Fritz rummaging through collectibles, grinning wide. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend,” the American Pickers star added.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.” Mike Wolfe then concluded his message with a prayer of his own. “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

‘American Pickers’ fans flood Frank Fritz with prayers and well wishes

Needless to say, American Pickers fans rallied around Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe. The Instagram post was liked tens of thousands of times and flooded with comments. Many of Wolfe’s followers were quick to offer prayers. “My thoughts and prayers with you both,” one fan wrote. “Sorry to hear that mate, my heart goes out to him,” another Instagram user said. “I’m so sorry to read this. I hope he recovers Mike,” another fan wrote.

Another American Pickers fan with the handle thrift_shopper916 noted what an inspiration Fritz is. “Good to hear something”, they said. “Wish it was better news. You guys both inspired a whole generation of pickers. I appreciate all the knowledge and look forward to hearing better news and learning more. Prays”

Other fans voiced their concerns over the strained relationship between the American Pickers stars. Fritz has been estranged from the show for some time now. “Make amends Mike, nows the time,” one Instagram user wrote. “Mike please go see him. Your friend needs you now more than ever,” another pleaded.

American Pickers followed Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz around the country as they sought out antiques and collectibles. Sometimes the artifacts were for clients, sometimes themselves. The show made its debut on History Channel in January 2010 and has run for 22 seasons and a total of 325 episodes. In mid-July 2021, History Channel announced that Fritz would be leaving the program.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” Mike Wolfe said in a statement after Fritz’s exit. “The journey that Frank, Dani, and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”