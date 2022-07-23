Fans of American Pickers are venting their anger toward Mike Wolfe after sharing some words about his former costar Frank Fritz. In case you didn’t know, Fritz was hospitalized recently due to a stroke. Wolfe is the founder and creator of American Pickers. He and Fritz were the cohosts of the History Channel show during its first few seasons. Fans felt a close connection between both men and loved their interactions.

So, seeing Fritz get fired from the show didn’t sit well with a number of them. Reportedly, the show’s ratings are taking a slide right now, too. Wolfe replaced Fritz with his brother, Robbie Wolfe. Longtime cohost Danielle Colby remains part of it, too. Still, these fans are fired up and have taken to Facebook for some reactions toward Wolfe. Saddle up because these responses are ones you have to see to believe.

Here’s what Wolfe, in part, wrote. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on,” he wrote on Instagram. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.” Wolfe went on to say that Fritz had suffered a stroke and is hospitalized. He asked fans to keep Fritz in their hearts and thoughts.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Speak Out

“Why the concern now, Mike?” one fan wrote. “You weren’t worried before. A little too late, I think. Pretty lame, not real.” Then this fan said, “Mike needs to stop acting fake.” Another American Pickers viewer wrote, “Mike should be feeling like s**t right now for what he did to Frank.” How about this one? “Prayers for Frank and his family and real friends.”

Oh, we’re just getting fired up now. Wait until you read what this fan of the show wrote. “Mike, you suck,” the person started out saying. “Where were you for the last few years when he needed you? Never even calling him to see how he was after his back operation!”

“No offense, I’m glad Mike said something but he’s being fake,” another fan said. “He dumps him like a bad habit, fires him, and now says he cares. I think she’s trying to get attention. I love Frank and I miss seeing him. (And) I don’t think Mike gives a damn.” While we await more news and updates about Fritz’s condition, we do wish him the best at this time.