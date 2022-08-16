‘American Pickers’ Fans Weigh in On Robbie Wolfe’s ‘Life of Collecting’ Video

Robbie Wolfe has received quite a lot of criticism since becoming the full-time co-host for American Pickers. But despite the negative press, the younger Wolfe brother continues to explore his passion for antiques. Recently he posted a short video on Instagram displaying some of the vintage signs up for purchase in his Iowa store.

Robbie captioned the video, “Life of collecting #neon #collecting.”

Some of his followers posted their own admiration for the signs on display in his store. “Love the signs, the neon ones my favorite,” wrote one user. “Y’all are bosses!! whatch y’all show over an over every night!!” said another who still loves to tune in with Robbie as host. “Nice signs “Robbie” as Mike would say,” said another.

Fans on Robbie Wolfe Hosting ‘American Pickers’

While Robbie continues to get more and more familiar with hosting American Pickers alongside his brother Mike Wolfe, many fans have marked their displeasure with the show since the departure of Frank Fritz. Robbie has been the target of much of the fans’ criticism.

Fans have been sounding off on Twitter with their displeasure with the new presentation. One viewer wrote: “The show needs Frank, Mike & Dani. Stop changing it. I’m sure Robbie is a nice guy but comes across boring on TV.”

Another fan wrote, “I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers. Need to bring back Frank. Robbie has no personality he is absolutely boring!!!”

“Is Robbie in the episode? If so, I can’t watch,” said another blunt fan. “He should not be on camera. Leave him to come and pick up cars. That’s where he belongs! The rating drops are directly tied to him.”

Robbie’s Troubled Past

Details about Robbie’s past are also facing increased scrutiny. Recently, The Sun revealed that the younger Wolfe brother was arrested in 1993 for criminal mischief and assault on a police officer.

Iowa court papers recounted the responding officer’s official statement at the time. “While trying to arrest the defendant he did strike me three times causing bodily injury to my head and mouth. He also struck my glasses, which damaged them totally, they were valued at $250. [Robbie] was then sprayed with capstun trying to avoid the arrest. He was then taken into custody.”

Robbie was 27 at the time of the arrest. He pled not guilty to the charges in court. But he eventually accepted a plea deal to settle the case.

In his plea, Robbie said, “I struck the officer, breaking his glasses. My actions interfered with his official acts.” Afterward, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail for the assault and mischief charges. However, his stay in jail was suspended and he instead spent one year in probation.