American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.

“Okay tell me exactly what happened,” the dispatcher asks the reality star’s friend at the beginning of the call.

“I just showed up at my friend’s house here, and he was sprawled out on his floor. He can’t speak to me. He might be seizuring. I’m not sure.” The dispatcher responds, saying, “Okay, stay on the phone, don’t hang up.”

Frank Fritz’s buddy made the 911 call on July 14th, just before 11 am local time. His friend had gone to check on Fritz and found him lying on the floor and unable to speak, according to the 911 call log notes.

After the news broke, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz’s former co-host on “American Pickers” and longtime friend, updated the world about his friend’s condition via Instagram.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe began. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

In addition, fellow “Pickers” star Danielle Colby also penned a message of love and support, though she had minimal information about her friend’s condition at the time.

‘American Pickers’ cast sound off on Frank Fritz’s recent stroke

“I’ve just woken to this post by Mike and an article by TMZ,” Colby wrote on Instagram. “I have no idea what the situation is until I speak with my AP crew.”

“Until then I’m flying blind on my information so I will simply say this… Frank, you’ve got the fight in you,” she continued. “I’ve watched it for almost 2 decades. Just keep on fighting. Never stop fighting. I’ve learned never to trust a tabloid, so, I’ll post more when I speak with actual humans that I trust with such personal and delicate information.”

Later, Wolfe’s brother, Robbie, updated fans when he revealed that Frank Fritz is thankfully doing relatively well following the terrifying health scare.

“Frank is in the hospital recovering from a stroke, he’s improving every day,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram. “Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he goes down the road to recovery.”