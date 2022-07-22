‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Mike Wolfe, Fritz’s longtime friend and host of the show, let the world know about Fritz’s condition on Instagram. He gives the world this update along with a wonderful photo of Fritz.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolf writes. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ Recalled What Made Show Authentic

Fritz and Wolfe worked together on the show for a number of seasons. Yet the longtime cohost is no longer there. Nowadays, fans can tune in to see Mike work with his brother, Robbie Wolfe, and Danielle Colby. Fritz has had a number of health issues in his life. He would recall spending time in rehab for his alcohol addiction. Fritz also had major back surgery, too.

Fans, though, long to see him back with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. They loved the interaction between both men as they go out “picking” for antiques and collectibles. Yet Fritz has, at times, fondly remembered his time on the show. In an interview, he talked about why the show felt so authentic. His comments are about him and Mike going to meet people in their homes.

“The camera guys get there ahead of us, and they’ll take a look around and get an idea of what’s there,” Fritz said according to Looper. “But when you see us walk into a barn or someone’s house, we are meeting those people for the first time.” Those types of interactions are what made American Pickers so beloved by viewers. Of course, the real stars happen to be those very interesting items. Sometimes, the guys even make great offers for antiques and collectibles.

Another time, a rare sci-fi find made Fritz geek out a bit. Fritz happens to be a big Star Wars fan and we can relate when it comes to the movies. But what did he find? Four prototype puppets of the Jedi Master. There was one that Frank specifically wanted and the guys got a chance to chat with the maker of those models, Mario Chiodo. He confirmed that they were authentic. Well, Frank made a deal for one and the owner did allow him to purchase it.