‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz Issues Request From Fans Amid Stroke Recovery

Former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz has updated fans on his health. He requested one thing from fans following the announcement.

Fritz, 58, suffered from a stroke several weeks ago. His former “American Pickers” co-star Mike Wolfe revealed this via Instagram. Wolfe posted a photo of Fritz, writing: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Now, Fritz has confirmed he is getting better through an unnamed “longtime friend.” Quad-City Times shared the news.

“He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined,” Fritz’s friend said. “He really is getting better every single day.”

Fritz then shared a request through his friend, and it involves his animal-lover side.

“On his road to recovery, he is asking (fans) to donate or to adopt a pet from our local Humane Society of Scott County as he is planning on adopting a cat in the near future. This is an organization that he is very passionate about. Again, thank you for all the prayers,” she wrote.

Fans know about Fritz’s love for animals, as it was something he talked about frequently during his decade on the show.

Frank Fritz “Getting Better Every Day” Following Stroke

Quad-City Times reports: “He hopes the attention drawn to him over his health crisis can be turned into ‘something positive,’ his friend said, by requesting donations to the Humane Society in his hometown.”

Fritz also made a comment about the Instagram post announcing his stroke. His friend shared: “While Frank was not prepared at the time for his condition to be published, he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes.”

Fritz was on “American Pickers” for 10 years before leaving the show last year. Fans were disappointed to see him go, as he was a fan favorite ever since the show began. However, after it was known that he had a stroke, fans of the show turned on Wolfe. They also turned on his brother who was Fritz’s replacement, Robbie Wolfe. They didn’t like Robbie as much as they liked Fritz, and they felt that the brothers’ continued posting about the show amidst Fritz’s health crisis was unsavory.

Thankfully, friends, family, and friends of Fritz can rest easy knowing that he is getting better.