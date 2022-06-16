‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Major Weight Loss On Display in Rare Photo With Fan

Last year, the news of Frank Fritz’s departure from the hit History Channel series American Pickers shocked fans of the popular series. The news first hit as American Pickers creator and Frank Fritz’s co-host on the series, Mike Wolfe announced Frank’s departure from the series in an Instagram post. Fritz has since been replaced by Wolfe’s brother, Robbie.

Since this news shook up the popular series in which cohosts travel the country, searching attics, basements, garages, sheds, backyards, and so much more for forgotten tours, Frank has been laying low in his Iowa hometown. However, the former Pickers host is shocking fans now, as pics of the former History Channel star have emerged, showing Fritz looking healthier than ever!

Former American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Looks Happy And Healthy As He Shows Off Major Weightloss In Recently Released Pics

In the recently released photos obtained by The Sun, the former TV star shows off some impressive weight loss while looking happy and healthy posing with a fan. In the pics, the former American Pickers host is wearing a jacket, jeans, a t-shirt, and a baseball cap. Fans of Fritz captioned the photos: “This was from yesterday when Frank ‘picked’ his Corvette up from my buddy Mike’s shop after repair.”

“He sat and shot the breeze for three hours or so,” the caption continues.

“It was a blast. Great guy!” the fan relates before noting that Frank is likely to not “go back to American Pickers.”

“He is trying to get a show about nostalgic car restorations with a story behind them in the works,” the fan says of the former Pickers host.

Mike Wolfe Announces Frank Fritz’s Departure From Series

It has been nearly a year since American Pickers creator and host, Mike Wolfe shocked fans with the news that his longtime cohost, Frank Fritz would not be returning to the series. In a July Insta post, Wolfe notes that Fritz has “been like a brother” to him and that Fritz will be missed.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember,” the American Pickers host says in the July 2021 Insta post.

“he’s been like a brother to me,” Wolfe continues of Fritz.

“The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges,” he adds. “but it has also been the most rewarding.”

Wolfe goes on to note that the two stars will always share common bonds, and he “will miss Frank, just like all of you.”

Wolfe adds that he will “pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”