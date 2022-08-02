‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke

Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health.

According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.

As previously reported, Fritz’s former “American Pickers” co-star Mike Wolfe revealed Fritz suffered from the health emergency. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe stated. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s relationship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight.”

The “American Pickers” host then revealed the bad news. “Please keep him in our hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

It was reported that the “American Pickers” alum was hospitalized after a friend discovered him on the floor of his Iowa home in mid-July. The friend’s call to 9-1-1 was obtained. “I just showed up at my friend’s house here and he was sprawled out on the floor,” the friend told authorities. “He can’t speak to me. He might be seizing [sic] I’m not sure.”

Frank Fritz Spoke About the Feud Between Him and His ‘American Pickers’ Co-Star in 2021

While speaking to The Sun in 2021, Frank Fritz revealed that he and his “American Pickers” co-star, Mike Wolfe, had been feuding. This was notably long before Fritz was fired from the hit series.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Fritz also shared at the time. The “American Pickers” star points out that his co-star knew that he was having health problems. Wolfe apparently didn’t try to contact Fritz to see how he was doing. “That’s just how it is.”

Fritz further accused “American Pickers” of being tilted towards Wolfe 1,000 percent. “I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

Fritz went on to say that he thinks Wolf wants his brother Robbie to replace him on the show. “I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me,” he continued. Robbie did eventually replace Fritz on the show.

Fritz left “American Pickers” during a March 2020 episode. He was recovering from back surgery at the time. The surgery left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his back. However, he was eventually fired from the show in July 2021.